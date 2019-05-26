Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve Joins Round Rock Express in Nashville for Major League Rehab Assignment

May 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Houston Astros announced on Sunday morning that six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, three-time American League Batting Champion, 2015 Gold Glove Award winner and 2017 American League MVP 2B Jose Altuve is joining the Round Rock Express in Nashville for a Major League rehab assignment.

Altuve is expected to be in uniform for tonight's game between the Express and Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate) at First Tennessee Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The 29-year-old infielder is in his ninth Major League season, all with the Houston Astros. Altuve is a career .314 hitter (1454-4629) and owns 278 doubles, 25 triples, 106 home runs and 485 runs batted in across 1,158 games at the Major League level.

The Maracay, Venezuela native appeared in 39 games with the Astros this season before being placed on the shelf with a left hamstring strain on May 11. Altuve owns a .243 batting average (35-144) with six doubles, nine home runs and 21 RBI so far in 2019.

After guiding the Astros to a World Series Championship in 2017, Altuve was showered with awards, including Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year, Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year and Baseball America Player of the Year. He also captured the 2017 Hank Aaron Award, given annually to the top hitter in each league. He has won three American League Batting Titles (2014, 2016 and 2017) and has twice been the American League steals leader (2014, 2015).

Altuve is the Astros franchise leader in career batting average and ranks among the club's all-time top 10 players in on-base percentage (4th), stolen bases (4th), doubles (6th), hits (7th), slugging percentage (7th) and runs (8th).

He has played in just three career games at the Triple-A level, all coming during a 2018 rehab assignment with the Fresno Grizzlies. After being signed at age 16 by the Astros as a non-drafted free agent on September 27, 2006, Altuve raced through Houston's farm system, making his major league debut straight from Double-A Corpus Christi in 2011. With the exception of his rehab assignment in Fresno last year, Altuve has spent the duration of the last nine seasons at the Major League level.

Altuve is expected to make his Express debut on Sunday night as Round Rock battles Nashville. Express RHP Rogelio Armenteros (1-3, 4.91) is scheduled to face Sounds RHP Phillips Valdez (0-6, 5.50). First pitch at First Tennessee Park in Nashville is set for 6:35 p.m. The game can be streamed online via MiLB.tv with a valid subscription while audio from tonight's contest is available from AM 1300 The Zone.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.