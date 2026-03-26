Owen Damm: USL Championship Goal of the Week Winner: Week 3

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

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