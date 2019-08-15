Otters Hit Home Stretch of Regular Season with Fun, New Promotions

The Otters have nine home games left in the regular season, so the time is NOW to get out to Bosse Field and enjoy the remaining thrills and promotions of the baseball season! The home stretch will feature really fun nights and good deals you will not want to miss!

The Otters are home this weekend Aug. 16-18 against the Gateway Grizzlies. Friday, Aug. 16 is St. Vincent Night, featuring a helicopter landing during the pregame ceremonies leading up to first pitch! On Friday, the Otters will contribute $1 from every popcorn sold at Friday's game to the EVSC to help with student lunches. Saturday, Aug. 17 is Breast Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark, as the Otters want to recognize survivors of breast cancer and raise awareness. The Otters will be wearning themed-jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game. There will also be a dazzling, postgame firework show presented by Marathon. Sunday, Aug. 18 will be Mascot Day as some of Evan the Otter's best friends will be at Bosse Field for an afternoon of baseball.

Following a short, midweek trip to Southern Illinois, the Otters are back home the following weekend, Aug. 23-25, against the Florence Freedom for what will be another exciting weekend! Friday, Aug. 23 will be Swat Pest Night, and then on Saturday, Aug. 24, it's Star Wars Night! The Otters will be wearing Star Wars themed-jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game with proceeds benefitting the Arc of Evansville. There will also be fan-favorite characters in attendance to interact with! Sunday, Aug. 25 will be presented by Parenting Time Center.

The last home series of the regular season will be Aug. 27-29, featuring great deals at the ballpark and especially at the concession stand! Make sure to come out for Bites, Brews and Baseball! Tuesday, Aug. 27 will be $2 Tuesday with $2 General Admission tickets and $2 popcorn presented by United Methodist Youth Home. And, it will be Taco Tuesday with taco vendors, pregame Zumba, a mariachi band, and margaritas! Wednesday, Aug. 28 is Deaconess Heart Services Night and Weenie Wednesday! There will be discounted hot dogs, limited edition "Weenie Wednesday" shirts for sale, and music by DJ Perm. Plus, fans can pre-register to participate in the first EVER hot dog eating contest during pregame ceremonies! Registration for the hot dog contest can be found online at evansvilleotters.com/promotions. Thursday, Aug. 29 will be the home finale, featuring Working Distributors, Bud Light Thirsty Thursday with with discounted draft specials and music by DJ McNaughty. That game, presented by Army ROTC, will also be College Night, with $2 General Admission tickets and free popcorn with a college I.D., and Customer Appreciation Night to thank all the fans and partners for a wonderful 25th anniversary season at the Evansville Otters.

The Otters are making their postseason push and the regular season winding down, so it's time to spend your nights by having some fun, with the Evansville Otters at Bosse Field!

Otters to have first ever hot dog eating contest

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Evansville Otters have their first ever hot dog eating contest! During pregame ceremonies at 6 p.m., fans who pre-register can participate in a hot dog eating contest as part of Weenie Wednesday at the ballpark. Registration includes two tickets to the game, all the hot dogs you can eat, and a commemorative Weenie Wednesday t-shirt. The winner of the contest will receive 50 tickets for the 2020 season! Only the first 10 registrants will be accepted and must be 18 years or older to register. Registration can be found online at evansvilleotters.com/promotions.

