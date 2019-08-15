ThunderBolts Win on Thornton's Masterpiece

CRESTWOOD, IL - Tyler Thornton tossed a two-hit shutout and Tyler Alamo homered to give the ThunderBolts a 1-0 win over the Schaumburg Boomers at Ozinga Field Wednesday night.

Thornton was brilliant from the start as he retired the first 15 batters he faced, striking out three along the way.

Payton Lobdell was nearly as good for the Boomers (40-40) to start. He allowed only one hit over the first three innings and struck out Tanner Gardner with runners at first and second for the final out of the third.

Alamo jumped on the first pitch of the fourth inning, lining it over the left-centerfield wall for his 11th home run, giving the ThunderBolts (33-47) a 1-0 lead.

Chase Dawson was the first Boomer to reach base as he singled on the first pitch of the sixth inning. He made it as far as second base but was stranded.

The Boomers also got a man to second in the eighth inning but couldn't come up with the clutch hit they needed.

Thornton threw 111 pitches through eight innings but came out to start the ninth and retired the first two batters of the inning. Luis Roman doubled, but Thornton got Quincy Nieporte to groundout to end the game.

Thornton (6-2) struck out ten in his first career complete game. He allowed two hits and two walks to pick up the win.

Lobdell (2-8) was the tough-luck loser. He allowed just three hits over six innings and the Bolts managed just two base runners after the Alamo home run.

The series wraps up with the rubber match on Thursday evening. Cole Bellair (2-5, 6.47) starts for the Bolts against Schaumburg's Aaron Rozek (5-4, 3.17). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 at Ozinga Field with a postgame fireworks show and a Zelo Pro Wrestling show on White Castle Wrestling Thursday. It is also a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday. Fans not at the ballpark can listen on WXAV, 88.3 FM and wxav.com.

