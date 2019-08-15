Slammers Take Series Lead, Beat Wild Things 3-2

JOLIET, IL - Strong starting pitching carried the Joliet Slammers over the Washington Wildthings on Wednesday night.

Slammers starter Wes Albert led the charge, surrendering just three hits through the first five innings and not allowing a run. The Slammers' hitting was unable to take advantage of the early scoreless streak however, and the score remained 0-0 heading into the bottom of 5th. Finally breaking through, the Slammers added the first run of the game when Clayton Harp hit a single to center that brought in Jacob Crum from second. That was the only score of the inning, moving into the 6th 1-0 in favor of the Slammers.

Relieving Albert in the top of the 6th, Mitch McIntyre inherited a runner on first with one out. McIntyre worked quickly, sitting down Stephen Lohr on a fly ball to center. The half ended on a failed steal attempt. Threatening in their half, the Slammers put runners on second and third with no outs. Harrison Bragg responded with a double to right-center, driving in Oliver Nunez and Dash Winningham. The next three batters were retired in order, ending the 6th 3-0, Slammers.

Finding the run column in the top of the 7th, the Wildthings scored on an infield single from A.R. Davis that brought in Blake Adams from third. The inning ended without another run from either side, with the Slammers holding onto a 3-1 lead.Tacking on another in the top of the 8th, the Wildthings Cody Erickson scored on a solo home run to left off reliever Nathan Schneiderman. Schneiderman was relieved by Isaac Sanchez, and Sanchez was able to hold the score heading into the bottom of the 8th. The Slammers failed to respond in their half, and the score remained 3-2 heading into the 9th.Inheriting runners on first and third in the top of the 9th with one out, Mario Samuel relieved Sanchez and retired the next two hitters, picking up the two-out save.

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game is Wes Albert (5.1 IP, 4 SO, 4 H, and 0 R).

The Slammers will face off against the Wildthings again tomorrow in the final matchup of this three-game series.

