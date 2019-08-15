Jordan Brink Signed by Brewers

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that relief pitcher Jordan Brink has been signed by the Milwaukee Brewers, making him the fourth MLB signing of the season after Nick Duron, Bryant Flete and Benjamin Dum, and the 59th former Miner to join a major league organization.

The hard-throwing right-hander came to the Miners in a trade late in the 2018 season as a starter, but returned in 2019 as a reliever. As a fixture out of the Miners' bullpen in the later innings, he dominated the competition with a 2.04 ERA and six saves in 31 appearances, striking out 55 and walking just 13 in 35 1/3 innings while allowing a .192 batting average to Miners opponents.

"This could not be more deserved," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "Jordan has dominated all season. He came in with a vengeance thanks to his work in the offseason, and it paid off for him. We wish him great things with the Brewers- they got not only a great pitcher, but a great person to go with it. He will still always be a part of our Miners Family."

The Miners return to action tonight at home against the Florence Freedom at 6:35 p.m. Cole Cook pitches for the Miners against the Freedom's Mike Castellani as Southern Illinois looks for a sweep of the three-game series at Rent One Park.

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

