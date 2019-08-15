Crushers Offense Dominates to Win Series against Gateway

AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy Health, offense was scorching hot tonight as they scored 12 runs on 11 hits to win the four-game series against Gateway.

The Crushers (43-37) increase their lead in the East to 3.5 games over Schaumburg with the win. While the Grizzlies (32-49) lose their seventh out of their last 10 with the loss.

Sean Johnson (2-2) got the win today as he turned in a fantastic second start for the Crushers. Johnson threw 7.0 innings where he gave up only two runs on five hits, walked three and struck out four. Chris Carden (7-3) picked up the loss as he gave up five runs on seven hits, walked six, and struck out two over his 4.2 innings of work.

The final score is not indicative of the game. Lake Erie dominated Gateway throughout the entire game and led 12-2 going into the ninth inning. The Crushers got the offense rolling in the first and never looked back. Logan Farrar hit his second homer in the past two days in the first inning to make it an early 1-0 Lake Erie lead.

In the second inning, Gateway tied the game. Dustin Woodcock lead off with a walk and then scored two batter later on an RBI single hit by Cletis Avery to tie the game.

Lake Erie took the lead in the top of the fourth inning. The Crushers managed to score three runs to make it a 4-1 lead. The first run of the inning came from an RBI single off the bat of Steven Kraft to score Farrar. The other two runs came on a two-run double hit by Bryan De La Rosa.

In the fifth, the Crushers add another run with heads up base running. Emmanuel Marrero scored from third on a wild pitch to make it a 5-1 game.

The scoring didn't stop there as in the top of the sixth, Lake Erie put up three more runs on Gateway. Marrero hit a two-run double to score the first two runs of the inning. While Dale Burdick hit an RBI single to score Marrero and make it 8-1.

In the next half inning, Gateway put up their second run of the game. Wesley Jones smacked a two out RBI double to score Shawon Dunston Jr. and cut the lead down to six.

But in the eighth inning, the Crushers put the nail in the coffin. Four runs came across to score the Lake Erie to give them a commanding 12-2 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Jack Maynard came on to pitch for the Crushers. It was his first outing since coming off the DL and he struggled. Maynard gave up three earned runs on one hit and walked three before the inning was over.

Seven out of the nine batters for the Crushers reached safely and scored in this one. Emmanuel Marrero finished his night going 3-5 with three runs scored and two RBI. Logan Farar's final line read 3-4 with three runs scored and a home run hit, while Steven Kraft went 2-3 with a run scored and three RBI.

The Crushers will start a three-game series with the Schaumburg Boomers on Friday at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg, Illinois. Jared Koenig (7-1, 2.20) will be on the mound for Lake Erie. While the Boomers will counter with Matt Miller (3-5, 5.18).

