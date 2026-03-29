Osceola Magic vs. Motor City Cruise - Game Highlights
Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2026
- Osceola Magic Clinch Top Seed in Eastern Conference with Win over Cruise - Osceola Magic
- Charge Wrap up Regular Season with Win - Cleveland Charge
- Swarm Edged out in Overtime Thriller against Skyhawks, 141-138 - College Park Skyhawks
- Swarm Fall to Skyhawks, 141-138, in Thriller to Close Regular Season, Await Playoff Opponent - Greensboro Swarm
- OT Thriller... Again Coats Beat Go-Go, 122-120 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Herd Ends Regular Season with Loss to Raptors - Wisconsin Herd
- Bryant Notches Career-High in 2025-26 Season Finale, Bulls Fall Short to Knicks - Windy City Bulls
- Vipers Add Justin Johnson & Jermaine Couisnard - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
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Other Recent Motor City Cruise Stories
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