On Deck at Victory Field: Indy 500 Night, Star Wars and Mother's Day

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field next Tuesday, May 3 to open a six- game series against the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Indy 500 Night (May 6), Star Wars Night (May 7) and a Mother's Day Catch on the Field (May 8) round out Indy's third homestand of the 2022 season.

Tuesday, May 3 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg

Satisfy your ballpark appetite with hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn all available for just $1 each.

Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

Wednesday, May 4 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

Leave the office early and enjoy a Wednesday Day Game at Victory Field.

Gates open at 12:30 PM for the 1:35 PM start.

Thursday, May 5 - Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group and IUPUI

Victory Field welcomes Central Indiana students and teachers for the second of four Baseball in Education games for the season. School groups are provided a special ticket discount of 50% off when purchasing in advance, and students may bring their own sack lunch/cooler into the ballpark.

Gates open at 10 AM ahead of first pitch at 11:05 AM.

Friday, May 6 - Indy 500 Night presented by Indianapolis Motor Speedway

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway to Victory Field, Indy is home to some of the best sports venues in the country. Make The Vic your next pit stop on Indy 500 Night with INDYCAR drivers in attendance for ceremonial first pitches, in-game entertainment and autograph opportunities.

Stick around after the final out for Friday Fireworks presented by FOX59.

Gates open at 6 PM for the 7:05 PM first pitch.

Saturday, May 7 - Star Wars Night

Victory Field transforms into a galaxy far, far away on Star Wars'Â¢ Night. Dress up as your favorite Star Wars characters, meet many of them in person as they roam the concourse until the end of the fifth inning and enjoy Star Wars-themed graphics and music throughout the game.

Games open at 5:30 PM with first pitch set for 6:35 PM.

Sunday, May 8 - Mother's Day Catch on the Field presented by Indiana WIC,

Kids Eat Free Sunday

presented by Aquafina and Meijer, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health Share a special moment with mom and sign up for a Mother's Day Catch on the Field. The Mother's Day package includes two (2) Reserved tickets, four (4) Penn & Beech candles with baseball-inspired fragrances and a postgame catch on the field.

Every Sunday, all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission. In addition, the first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive a dry-erase lineup card at the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 108. KHKC members may also run the bases after the game.

Gates open at 12:30 PM before first pitch at 1:35 PM.

Single-game tickets are available along with season tickets, mini plans, group and premium reservations.

For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

