Dark Star Orchestra Returns to Frontier Field July 8

April 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Presenting its critically acclaimed live show to Deadheads both young and old, Dark Star Orchestra is set to perform locally on Friday, July 8 at Frontier Field.

DSO had performed at Frontier Field from 2015-2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the annual trip to be cancelled. The July show will be their 6th trip to Frontier Field.

Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. show will go on sale on Friday, April 29 at 9:00 a.m. on RedWingsBaseball.com. Those wishing to purchase in person can do so at the Frontier Field Ticket Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 29. General admission tickets are $35 in advance or $40 the day of the concert.

A limited number of luxury suites will be available for purchase. Packages start at $1,000 and include 16 tickets, 12 hot dogs, 12 hamburgers, two pizzas, and three packs of soda or water. Additional food and beverage options are available upon request.

Club 3000 will also be available for individuals looking to enhance their concert experience. Tickets to Club 3000 will be available for $90, and will include a ticket to watch the show from Club 3000, Frontier Field's largest party suite. The ticket price includes a buffet-style food service featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, pasta salad, macaroni salad, veggie tray, popcorn, chips, and soda, as well as a private cash bar.

The DSO concert at Frontier Field drew the previous DSO-attendance record of 4,298 concert goers in 2015. Kristen Mack-Perry and Darren Kemp of NYmusic.com said of the Frontier Field show in 2015: "The crowd was a cohesive body of dancing and celebration. The unique set up allowed for an intimate feel of an indoor show, in a stadium, accompanied by a beautiful summer night with clear skies. They were dancing in their seats, on the grass and at the concession stands. The music never stopped."

Dark Star Orchestra has performed throughout the entire United States, including a sold out debut at Colorado's Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater, plus shows in Europe and the Caribbean with the band touching down in seven different countries. DSO continues to grow its fan base by playing at larger venues for two and even three-night stands, as well as performing at major music festivals including Bonnaroo, Milwaukee's SummerFest, The Peach Music Festival, Jam Cruise, Wanee Festival, SweetWater 420 Festival, Mountain Jam, and many more.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.