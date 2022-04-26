Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs set for Tuesday, April 26, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and IronPigs will make this game up with a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, April 29, beginning at 5:05 P.M.

Gates at PNC Field will open at 4:30 P.M. on Friday for the twinbill. Tickets from Tuesday's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game on the RailRiders 2022 schedule.

This is the fourth postponed game so far this season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre having one game in each of the first three series pushed back due to weather.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley will now start their series on Wednesday at 6:35 P.M. For information on the RailRiders rainout policy, single-game tickets and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

