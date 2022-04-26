Bats Offense Stays Hot, But Clips Walk off in 10th on Passed Ball

COLUMBUS, OH - Taylor Motter had a three-hit game with a double and a two-run home run but Oscar Gonzalez homered with two outs in the ninth to force extras and Daniel Johnson scored on a passed ball in the 10th to send the Columbus Clippers to an 8-7 walkoff win over the Louisville Bats Tuesday night at Huntington Park.

After the Bats were able to recapture the lead in the eighth inning via well-executed, small-ball offense, the team added an insurance run in the top of the ninth to enter the final frame with a 7-5 lead.

Louisville closer Fernando Cruz whiffed two in the ninth while surrendering a single to bring Gonzalez to the plate with two outs. The Clips' right fielder then tied the game on one swing, sending a longball over the stands to force extra innings.

Louisville was unable to manufacture a run in the top of the 10th and Johnson raced home on a passed ball in the bottom of the inning to score the winning run for the Clippers.

Despite the loss, Louisville kept its offense going for a third straight game with 14+ hits.

Starter Graham Ashcraft was strong in his 5.0 innings and allowed only five hits and two runs (one earned) with a Triple-A career-high eight strikeouts.

The Bats and Clippers will play game two of the six-game set on Wednesday, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Bernardo Flores (0-1, 5.59) will take the hill for Louisville, as southpaw Tanner Tully (1-0, 7.00) gets the ball for Columbus.

