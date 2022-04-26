UK Alum Riddle Designated for Assignment

LOUISVILLE, KY -- The Cincinnati Reds today designated infielder JT Riddle for assignment. Riddle is out of Minor League options on his contract and must clear waivers to return to Louisville this season.

Riddle was added to the Reds' roster last week as a backup option at middle infield. The promotion to the big leagues was ultimately short lived, however, as the Reds activated INF Jonathan India from the Injured List and signed INF Matt Reynolds today to round out the current spots on their 26-man squad.

Riddle, a native of Frankfort, Kentucky, won the state's Mr. Baseball award in high school in 2010 and was a three-year starter at the University of Kentucky from 2011-13. He hit .258 with two home runs in nine games with the Bats this season.

