Yolbert Sanchez Promoted to Charlotte Knights
April 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Infielder Yolbert Sanchez, the number 16 prospect in the Chicago White Sox system as ranked by Baseball America, has been promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from the Double-A Birmingham Barons. Sanchez, 25, is in Charlotte's lineup today for the team's 11:05 a.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field. Sanchez is set to bat second and play second base today.
Sanchez, a native of Ciudad Habana, Cuba, began the 2022 season with Double-A Birmingham and was hitting .353 (18-for-51) with seven runs scored, one double and six RBIs in 14 games with the Barons at the time of today's promotion to Charlotte. He combined to hit .308 (111-for-360) with 43 runs scored, 13 doubles, nine home runs, 42 RBIs and five stolen bases over two levels last season (High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham) in 99 games. He was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on July 2, 2019.
Today's game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.
