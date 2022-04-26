Mud Hens Cruise with Three Homers in Win vs Omaha

Coming off a series victory over St. Paul, the Mud Hens were looking for their third straight win, and a strong start in the series opener at Omaha. Chase Anderson took the mound, seeking his first win of the season, along with Kody Clemens looking to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

It did not take long for the Mud Hens to strike first this afternoon. In the first inning, the second batter of the game, Kody Clemens hit a solo shot to right field. Clemens's homer gave the Mud Hens an early 1-0 lead, which also extended Clemens's hitting streak. The Mud Hens would tally another homer, this time hit by Zack Short. Short came into today's game with a home run in his last outing and would hit one today, deep to left field in the third inning. The Mud Hens now had a 2-0 lead over the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Leading 2-1, after Omaha snagged a run in the fifth inning, Ryan Kreidler would hit a two-run shot to deep center field, scoring himself and Josh Lester, making it a 4-1 ballgame in favor of Toledo. Kreidler now leads the team with twelve RBIs and four home runs. The Mud Hens would score another run in the final inning, with a ground ball hit by Kody Clemens, scoring Chris Rabago. Clemens's two RBI game today now has him at eleven RBIs this season. He also had a multi-hit game, going 2-5. The Mud Hens took game one in the series, with a final score of 5-1.

As the Mud Hens were victorious in the series opener, Chase Anderson went lights out to obtain his first win of the season. Anderson went five strong innings, only allowing one hit and three walks, striking out three Storm Chasers. Jason Foley would come in for a relief inning in the sixth, striking out two more batters and not giving up a hit. Three more pitchers would come from the Toledo bullpen (Luis Castillo, Bryan Garcia, and Derek Law), only to allow one more hit. The Toledo pitching finished today's game with a total of two hits, one run, and seven strikeouts.

NEXT UP: The Mud Hens will look to keep their winning streak going, as they will move on to game two in Omaha. Game time is set to begin at 7:35pm ET (6:35pm CT).

