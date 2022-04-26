Mengden Goes 5 Strong But Chasers Drop Series Opener to Toledo

April 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - CF Kyle Isbel had both the Omaha Storm Chasers (9-10) hits, with two hits on four at bats, in the 5-1 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens (8-10) Tuesday afternoon.

Toledo got on the board first with a homer from Kody Clemins off RHP Daniel Mengden (loss, 0-2) in the top of the first, taking an early 1-0 lead after one inning.

The Mud Hens used another home run off Mengden, this time from SS Zach Short in the top of the third to move the Toledo lead to 2-0 through three innings.

RF Brewer Hicklen drew a lead-off walk in the bottom of the fifth, stole second, and was moved over to third on a groundout from 2B Clay Dungan. LF Darion Blanco grounded out to 1B Josh Lester to score Hicklen, cutting the Mud Hen's lead to 2-1.

Toledo scored again in the top of the sixth, with Lester getting on base with two outs on a fielding error by Isbel in centerfield. On the next pitch, 3B Ryan Kreidler hit a 431-foot home run to center field, expanding the Toledo lead to 4-1.

Toledo put up another run in the top of the ninth, expanding the lead to 5-1 heading into the Storm Chasers half of the ninth.

The Storm Chasers went down in order in the ninth, losing 5-1.

Mengden threw 5.0 innings in the start, allowing two earned runs, both home runs, on three hits and a walk while recording six strikeouts.

The Storm Chasers continue their homestand with game two of the series against the Mud Hens Wednesday from Werner Park when right-hander Jackson Kowar (0-1, 8.64) faces off against right-hander Alex Faedo (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.