Jacksonville Bashes Four Homers in 9-2 Rout of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blasted four home runs to overpower the Charlotte Knights 9-2 in Tuesday's series opener from Truist Field.

The Jumbo Shrimp (11-8) jumped out in front early for a wire-to-wire victory, their ninth triumph in the last 10 games. Brian Miller led off the game with a single against Charlotte (7-12) starter Jimmy Lambert (0-1), who walked Lewin Díaz two batters later. Lorenzo Quintana followed by smashing a three-run home run to right to open up the scoring. Two batters later, Williians Astudillo bopped a solo shot to make it 4-0.

Jacksonville added to its lead in the third. Quintana began the frame with a single. After a strikeout, Astudillo and Charles Leblanc each singled, though Quintana was thrown out at the plate on the latter base hit. Norel González followed with another single, plating Astudillo to extend the advantage to 5-0.

In the bottom of the third, Zach Remillard, Mark Payton and Yolbert Sanchez each singled to start the frame. Sanchez's knock scored Remillard for Charlotte's first run.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded immediately in the top of the fourth. Miller reached second on a two-base error to begin the frame before scoring on a Peyton Burdick RBI double.

JJ Bleday cracked a solo shot on the first pitch of the fifth inning. Three batters later, González added to the lead with a monster home run to right-center to make it 8-1.

The Knights got a run back in the bottom of the sixth on a balk, but went just 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position on the afternoon. Braxton Garrett (2-1) yielded just one run on five hits in 5.0 innings to earn the win. He fanned seven against just two walks.

In the eighth, with the score still 8-2, González doubled to lead off. He later scored on an error, widening the gap to 9-2.

Jacksonville sends RHP Jeff Lindgren (1-0, 5.52 ERA) to the mound against Charlotte LHP Wes Benjamin (1-0, 1.59 ERA) in Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

