Bulls Drop Series Opener to Redbirds

April 26, 2022







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls (7-12) had their two-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Memphis Redbirds (10-9) in game one of their six-game series 10-0 on Tuesday Afternoon at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Durham pitcher Tyler Zombro made his first home appearance since suffering a devastating injury last season.

Memphis jumped on the board first behind an RBI double from C Ivan Herrera in the second inning. Herrera would reach third base, and capitalize off of a Bulls error off of a hit by CF Ben DeLuzio to get the 2-0 lead. The Redbirds remained hot in the third inning, as 2B Nolan Gorman used an RBI double of his own for the 3-0 advantage.

Memphis tacked on to their lead behind a two-run homerun from DeLuzio in the fourth inning. DeLuzio would go the distance again at the plate, this time for a solo homer for the 6-0 lead in the sixth inning. RF Conner Capel would give the Redbirds their third home-run of the afternoon, another solo for the 7-0 advantage. Herrera added a solo homerun in the ninth inning, while SS Evan Mendoza rang up an RBI double and Gorman registered an RBI sac-fly for insurance runs in the ninth inning also.

Bulls CF Ryan Boldt recorded two hits to lead Durham offensively. Redbirds 1B Juan Yepez, Capel, DeLuzio, and Mendoza all had three hits on the night.

Redbirds pitcher Zack Thompson threw 6.2 scoreless innings, and racked up nine strikeouts, allowing one hit, earning the win. Bulls pitcher Robert Dugger got the start on the mound, throwing four innings and allowing four runs on seven hits, picking up the loss.

The Bulls will be back in action on Wednesday for game three of the series against the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at the DBAP. RHP Easton McGee is scheduled to start on the mound for the Bulls, and LHP Connor Thomas is scheduled to start for the Redbirds. Tickets for all remaining home games are available at Durhambulls.com.

