Thompson, DeLuzio Star in Redbirds Win over Bulls

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds took game one of a six game series in Durham against the Durham Bulls by the final score of 10-0.

Starting pitcher Zack Thompson picked up where Matthew Liberatore left off on Saturday afternoon. Thompson tossed 6.2 innings on Tuesday, allowing just one hit and striking out nine Bulls. The strikeout mark matches Liberatore's team high from Saturday.

On the offensive side, it was all Memphis. Center fielder Ben DeLuzio blasted a pair of home runs, doubling his season output. Right fielder Conner Capel broke out of a slump, slapping a double and a solo home run.

DeLuzio also dazzled defensively. With one out in the top of the sixth inning, the center fielder sprinted from his position deep into the right-center field game and sprawled out to make an amazing play on the warning track.

Catcher Ivan Herrera also brought the power, driving his first home run of the season over the left field wall in the top of the ninth to make it 8-0.

Second baseman Nolan Gorman extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games with a double down the right field line in the third inning to bring home designated hitter Lars Nootbaar. The double is Gorman's first extra-base hit other than his eight home runs and his first RBI that did not score on a homer.

The Memphis Redbirds (10-9) return to Durham on Wednesday night to take on the Durham Bulls (7-12) for game two of the six-game series.

