Knights Drop Tuesday's Opener 9-2

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped the series opener against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday afternoon by a score of 9-2 from Truist Field.

Second baseman Yolbert Sanchez, who was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Double-A Birmingham before Tuesday's game, went 3-for-5 with an RBI in his Triple-A debut. His first Triple-A hit was a ground ball through the center of the infield for an RBI single in the first inning. His second hit was his RBI single knocking in shortstop Zach Remillard in the bottom of the third inning. He added his third hit of the day in the bottom of the ninth inning.

RHP Jimmy Lambert (0-1, 9.39) started the game for the Knights and was charged with the loss after allowing eight runs (seven earn earned) on the afternoon. Lambert gave up four runs in the game's opening inning and ultimately left the game after pitching 4.2 innings. He struck-out four Jumbo Shrimp batters on the day.

The Jumbo Shrimp offense hit four home runs on the day en route to the game one win. Lorenzo Quintana, Willians Astudillo, JJ Bleday and Norel Gonzalez all homered on the afternoon.

The bullpen for the Knights came in strong with three pitchers combining for 4.1 innings pitched, giving up one unearned run on one hit and one walk. RHP Andrew Perez was the first one out of the pen, throwing 1.1 innings while allowing no baserunners and striking out three. RHP Will Carter was the next arm out of the pen, throwing two innings, giving up one unearned run while allowing one hit, and striking out three batters. RHP Yacksel Ríos came in to pitch the ninth inning and only allowed one baserunner on a walk, while striking out one.

The Knights will continue the series on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Truist Field. The game can also be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.

