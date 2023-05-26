Omaha Rallies to Take Lead in 8th, But Lose to St. Paul 8-6
May 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
ST. PAUL, MINN. -Down by four runs after the sixth inning, the Omaha Storm Chasers rallied to take a two-run lead in the eighth, but the St. Paul Saints countered with four in the bottom half in a 8-6 defeat at CHS Field Thursday night.
Storm Chasers starter Austin Cox held the Saints to a run over 4.0 innings in the game, just surrendering the run on a pair of hits in the bottom of the first.
Behind Cox, reliever Evan Sisk allowed a pair of unearned runs and Jackson Kowar surrendered a solo homer in the sixth, but also pitched a scoreless seventh, at the time keeping the game tied.
Omaha entered the seventh down by four and promptly tied the game, as Tucker Bradley doubled in a run with no outs and Nick Loftin tied the game on his second three-run homer in as many days.
The Chasers loaded the bases with one out in the top of the eighth with a single and two walks , then Samad Taylor gave Omaha its first lead of the game with a two-run single, at the time a 6-4 lead.
With Omaha up by two, reliever Andrés Núñez (3-2) loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth, then got a strikeout and with two outs, brought St. Paul left fielder Andrew Stevenson to two strikes. A strike away from going to the ninth, Stevenson laced a bases-clearing triple into the right-center field alley to give the Saints a lead, then scored on an errant throw, a "little league grand slam" so-to-speak.
In the top of the ninth, two more walks and a Dairon Blanco single loaded the bases, but the game ended with the bases loaded, as a flyout and strikeout left the tying run on second base and go-ahead run on first.
Blanco reached in all five of his plate appearances, hit by a pitch twice with three singles as well. After being hit by a pitch in the second, he stole second and third base uncontested. After his single in the eighth, Blanco stole second base, then with a Brewer Hicklen walk, the two pulled off a double steal, again uncontested, to give Blanco a four-steal game for the first time in his career. The four steals gave Omaha's center fielder sole possession of the Minor League steals lead, with 33 stolen bases in 36 games this season.
With Hicklen's steal, plus a stolen base by Loftin in the eighth, Omaha swiped six bags as a team for the third time this year and are now tied with the Worchester Red Sox for the Triple-At lead with 89 steals this year, tied ninth in Minor League Baseball.
As a team, the Chasers drew seven walks, including two from Hicklen and three from Angelo Castellano, while Taylor and Loftin combined to drive in five at the top of the order.
Omaha will try and even the series at two games each on Friday, with Drew Parrish starting on the mound for the Storm Chasers and a 7:07 p.m. CT first pitch.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 26, 2023
- Chasers Steal Seven Bases En Route To 6-4 Win Over Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Omaha Rallies to Take Lead in 8th, But Lose to St. Paul 8-6 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Stripers Downed by Durham in High-Scoring Game - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Drops High-Scoring Friday Night Affair to Louisville, 15-8 - Syracuse Mets
- Saints Can't Pull off Third Straight Late Comeback, Lose 6-4 to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Bats Struggle Early in Loss to Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Norby Delivers Four-Hit Game in Tides' Win - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Downed by Durham in High-Scoring Game - Gwinnett Stripers
- Three-Run Eighth Sinks Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Clutch Hits in Eighth Inning Lifts Sounds Over I-Cubs - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Overpower Syracuse 15-8, Secure Series with Fourth Straight Win - Louisville Bats
- Wings Fall to Mud Hens 3-2 - Rochester Red Wings
- Consistent Offensive Attack, Quality Start from Bailey Falter, Lead IronPigs Over Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hens Win Thriller After Dramatic Eighth Inning - Toledo Mud Hens
- Alldred Fans Six, Indians Belt Three Homers to Clip Columbus - Indianapolis Indians
- Dalbec Goes Deep Again, WooSox Drop Third Straight - Worcester Red Sox
- Bulls Sink Stripers 11-8 - Durham Bulls
- Red-Hot Knights Batter the 'Shrimp 7-1 on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Charlotte Overpowers Jacksonville 7-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders Down Red Sox 5-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Fall to Lehigh Valley Despite Late Offense by Schneider - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - May 26, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sánchez Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- May 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 26 at Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (22-25) at Columbus Clippers (24-23) - Indianapolis Indians
- Homestand Highlights: May 29-June 4 - Rochester Red Wings
- Doubleheader. Pride Night, Copa de la Diversion and Fireworks Highlight Upcoming Bulls Homestand - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Chasers Steal Seven Bases En Route To 6-4 Win Over Saints
- Omaha Rallies to Take Lead in 8th, But Lose to St. Paul 8-6
- Chasers Tie Saints in Ninth But Lose 6-5 on Walk-Off
- Chasers Win Game One over Saints as Lynch and Waters Take Charge
- Chasers Win First Home Series of 2023 Behind Four Homers