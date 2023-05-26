Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 26 at Toledo

May 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (20-26) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (22-25)

Friday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Cory Abbott (2-4, 7.26) vs. RHP Reese Olson (2-3, 7.11)

HOT WWWINGS: The Rochester Red Wings stormed back from a four-run deficit last night to beat Toledo, 7-6, thanks to RF NOMAR MAZARA's game-winning three-run homer in the 9th...four Rochester batters collected a pair of knocks in the win, as the bullpen continued their stifling performance against Toledo, allowing just two runs in 5.1 innings of work, their first of series...2B DARREN BAKER collected a pair of RBI after his ground ball hit the first base bag, allowing him to stroll into second with a double......the Wings will send RHP CORY ABBOTT to the mound as Rochester looks for their fourth-straight win, which would match their season-long winning streak.

NEVER SAY DIE WINGS: For the second time in the series, the Red Wings came back from a deficit of at least three runs, doing so first in the series opener on 5/23...the Wings trailed 4-0 in the first inning on Thursday, and the last time Rochester overcame a 4-0 deficit to win was 5/19/22 against LHV...

The Wings are 8-16 this season when their opponent scores first.

Thursday was the first time this season that Rochester won when trailing after the eighth inning, improving its record to 1-20.

GONE STREAKIN': The Wings notched their third-straight win thanks to RF NOMAR MAZARA's late-inning heroics...Rochester has won three-straight only one other time this season when they won four-straight against Buffalo (4/12-15)...

The Wings now hold a 3-0 series lead against Toledo for the first time since 2014 (5/17-19), a series in which the Wings went 3-1 against the Mud Hens...

The last time the Wings led a series 3-0 in Toledo was in 2012 (8/2-5), when they swept the Mud Hens in four games...the Red Wings haven't taken a 3-0 lead in any series since 9/13-16/22 when they took four straight from LHV.

HOMAR MAZARA: RF NOMAR MAZARA launched his third homer the season, and second in his last two games thanks to his go-ahead three-run homer in the 9th...the go-ahead blast came off the bat at 107.5 MPH, accounting for the hardest-hit ball of the game and the fifth hardest of his 2023 campaign...

Mazara's last back-to-back games with a homer came on 5/28-29 in 2022 withEl Paso (SD).

Mazara's slugging percentage improved from .359 in 11 games in April to .500 through 13 games in May.

TWO DANISHES PLEASE: RHP TYLER DANISH collected his third save of the season in last night's win, working a scoreless ninth inning on two hits...this marked the righty's second save in the last two games, the first time he has recorded back-to-back saves in his professional career...

Wednesday night's game (5/24) marked his first time recording more than one save in a single season.

FREE SMOKE: Rochester's bullpen has surrendered just two runs through the first three games against Toledo this series, both coming in last night's win...this comes a season after the bullpen posted their best numbers against the Mud Hens in 2022...their 1.36 ERA in 59.2 innings of relief against the Mud Hens was their best mark against any single opponent last season...

Dating back to 5/16, the bullpen has posted the top ERA (1.84) in the International League, allowing 10 ER over 49.0 innings.

NERDY 30: Over the past 30 days, Rochester is tied for the International League lead in doubles with 57 thanks in part to their five-double effort in last night's win...over the same span, Rochester ranks last in the IL with 19 homers, one fewer than second-to-last place Toledo (20)...

Rochester leads the league in sacrifices over that span with (seven) and the fewest GIDP with just 12 twin killings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.