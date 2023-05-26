Red-Hot Knights Batter the 'Shrimp 7-1 on Friday

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) - Stephen Piscotty continued his torrid pace with a three-RBI game to help lead the red-hot Charlotte Knights to a 7-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday night in game four of the six-game series from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL. The win was Charlotte's sixth straight, a mark the Knights last accomplished back in August of 2019 (August 18-24).

Piscotty, who entered the game with a home run in back-to-back games in the series, drove home three runs on Friday to continue his hot streak. Over his last three games, Piscotty has tallied two home runs and seven RBI to help Charlotte during this impressive winning streak. Friday's three-RBI game was his second in the series. He also drove home three runs in Wednesday's game.

While Piscotty continued his hot streak, the Charlotte offense continued to click on all cylinders once again. Down by a score of 1-0, the Knights put up five runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Outfielder Jake Marisnick, who was added back to Charlotte's active roster before the game, came up big in the inning. Marisnick, who was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on May 21, tripled home two runs in the sixth inning of Friday's game. Piscotty had two more in the inning on a two-run single. The other run came when Zach Remillard scored from third on a bases-loaded balk.

LHP Garrett Davila (1-0, 2.50) was sharp on Friday night en route to his first career Triple-A victory. Davila, a native of nearby Belmont, NC, allowed just one run on four hits over five innings pitched. He allowed three walks and fanned eight batters. The Charlotte bullpen continued its strong stretch, holding the Jumbo Shrimp scoreless over the final four innings of the game. RHP Declan Cronin (1.0 IP), RHP J.B. Olson (2.0 IP) and RHP A.J. Alexy (1.0) combined to keep Jacksonville scoreless the rest of the way.

Friday's win was also Charlotte's seventh straight against the Jumbo Shrimp dating back to the April series from earlier this season at Truist Field.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Saturday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:35 p.m. from Jacksonville, FL.

