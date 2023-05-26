Bisons Fall to Lehigh Valley Despite Late Offense by Schneider

ALLENTOWN, PA - The Buffalo Bisons were defeated by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7-3 in the fourth game of a six-game series Friday at Coca-Cola Park.

Following a scoreless first inning, the Herd got things rolling in the second with a Cameron Eden double, allowing both Otto Lopez and Luis De Los Santos to reach home, giving the Bisons a 2-0 lead.

It didn't take long for Lehigh Valley to strike back, as Aramis Garcia hit a solo home run to center field in the third inning, narrowing the Bisons lead, 2-1. Drew Ellis would then hit a two-run home run. The second IronPigs of the inning gave the team a 3-2 lead.

Lehigh Valley would increase their lead to 4-2 in the fourth inning, thanks to an Esteban Quiroz double, bringing in Simon Muzziotti to score. Jim Haley would then hit a double, advancing Quiroz home, upping the lead to 5-2.

With bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, Westin Wilson grounded into a double play and Jake Cave was able to score, bringing the IronPigs lead to 6-2. After a wild pitch, Drew Ellis was also able to score, furthering the lead to 7-2.

In the top of the eighth inning, Buffalo's Davis Schneider would cut the lead to 7-3, following his team-leading tenth home run of the season. In the end, Lehigh Valley's effort proved to be enough as they would win 7-3.

The Bisons bullpen worked five innings in relief of Zach Thompson who left the game with an apparent injury in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jackson Rees worked the fifth following Thompson and allowed just one hit.

Hayden Juenger, Kyle Johnston, and Thomas Hatch each also worked an inning of scoreless relief. The three pitchers combined for seven strikeouts, including three by Johnston in the bottom of the seventh.

The Bisons will continue their series versus the IronPigs Saturday, with Mitch White set to take the mound for a scheduled 6:35 p.m. start.

