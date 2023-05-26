Homestand Highlights: May 29-June 4

The Red Wings take on the Syracuse Mets (New York Mets) for the first and only time at home this season!

MONDAY, MAY 29 VS. SYRACUSE (GATES 2:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 4:05 PM)

$5 TICKETS: All 100 and 200-Level tickets are $5

TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY: The first 5,000 fans will receive a team photo courtesy of All American Homecare

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before the first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

DUNKIN' THRUWAY CUP GAME: The race for the Dunkin' Thruway Cup continues as the Red Wings take on the Syracuse Mets presented by Dunkin'

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 VS. SYRACUSE (GATES 10 AM, FIRST PITCH 11:05 AM)

EDUCATION DAY: If you're interested in bringing a school group out, contact Ben at [email protected]

THURSDAY, JUNE 1 VS. SYRACUSE (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

DUEL OF THE DISHES: The Rochester Plates take on the Syracuse Salt Potatoes in the annual Duel of the Dishes game at Innovative Field. At stake, the coveted Golden Fork. WATCH OUR VIDEO HERE!

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Beers at the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from Genesee Saw presented by Genesee Brewing

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID presented by Caktus AI

FRIDAY, JUNE 2 VS. SYRACUSE (GATES 5:15 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT: Celebrating all the amazing women in sports! There will be a pre-game panel discussion with Kathryn Nesbitt, Jennifer Newman, Alannah Scardino, Kylie Kain (Red Wings Nutritionist), and Naomi Silver (Red Wings President/CEO). After the discussion there will be a meet & greet with the panelists. There will also be a pre-game, on-field softball clinic from 5:15 pm-6:05 pm led by members of the Mercy Softball Team. If your team is interested in participating, contact Mike Ewing at [email protected]. Courtesy of Young Lion Brewing Company

MITTSY BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mittsy bobblehead courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union. Reminder gates open at 5:15 pm!

KATHRYN NESBITT APPEARANCE: In 2020, Nesbitt became the first woman to referee a championship match in professional men's sports in North America, taking the field for the MLS Cup between the Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders. That year, she was also named the MLS Assistant Referee of the Year. She worked in Qatar as an assistant referee at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for some awesome fireworks courtesy of Toyota

SATURDAY, JUNE 3 VS. SYRACUSE METS (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

NEV SCHULMAN APPEARANCE: Yaniv "Nev" Schulman is an American TV host and producer. He is best known for the 2010 documentary film Catfish and the follow up TV series Catfish: The TV Show on MTV of which he is the host and executive producer. Meet & Greet will take place from 5:35pm - 6:10pm and 7:00pm - 7:45pm. $15 for autograph or selfie and $25 for both.

SOCIAL MEDIA NIGHT: Fun social media stations will be set up around the ballpark to up your social media game!

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for an awesome fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

SUNDAY, JUNE 4 VS. SYRACUSE (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

CATHOLIC SCHOOLS DAY: The Wings will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Catholic Schools of Rochester presented By The Catholic Diocese of Rochester

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy Presented By Wegmans

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game. Fore more information on how your kid can join the club CLICK HERE

