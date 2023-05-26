Stripers Downed by Durham in High-Scoring Game
May 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Both Gwinnett Stripers' (21-27) starter Tanner Gordon and Durham Bulls' (26-22) starter Sean Hunley were hit hard in the early innings on Saturday night at Coolray Field. But after each exited the game, it was the Durham bullpen that seized control, silencing the Gwinnett bats the rest of the way in an 11-8 win.
Decisive Plays:The Stripers seized the early 2-0 lead in the first inning, thanks in part to a Forrest Wall steal of home on a double steal with Vaughn Grissom. Durham then strung together five consecutive hits off Gordon (L, 0-3) and plated six runs in the top of the second to lead 6-2. Gwinnett answered right back with a six-run third inning, highlighted by a three-run double by Hendrik Clementina to chase Hunley from the game. Rene Pinto drove in two with a double as part of a four-run fourth for Durham to put the Bulls ahead 10-8. Greg Jones stretched the lead with a solo homer (1) in the fifth.
Key Contributors: For Gwinnett, Clementina (1-for-4, 3 RBIs) and Grissom (1-for-5, 2 RBIs) needed just two combined hits to drive in five runs. Wall (3-for-5, double) stole a base successfully in each of his three times reaching base.Vidal Brujan (2-for-4, 2 RBIs), Osleivis Basabe (2-for-4, 2 RBIs), Rene Pinto (1-for-5, 2 RBIs), and Greg Jones (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) all finished with multi-RBI efforts for Durham.
Noteworthy: Clementina has now hit safely in all nine of his games with Gwinnett in 2023, batting .364 (12-for-33). Wall's three stolen bases equaled his single-game high in 2023 as well as the Gwinnett single-game record for the 15th time in history. Gordon's 10 earned runs charged to his line were the most yielded by a Stripers' starting pitcher in 2023.
Next Game (Saturday, May 27): Gwinnett vs. Durham. 6:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. RHP Allan Winans (3-2, 2.98 ERA) is scheduled to go for the Stripers, while the Bulls counter with LHP Joe LaSorsa (2-1, 3.86 ERA). Broadcast is 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and the Bally Live app. The Stripers are giving away Phil Niekro T-Shirts (sizes in Medium and XL only) honoring the Braves legend and MLB Hall of Famer to the first 2,000 fans at Coolray Field.
