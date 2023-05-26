Charlotte Overpowers Jacksonville 7-1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jeff Lindgren tossed 5.1 innings of one-run baseball, however a five-run sixth inning for the Charlotte Knights carried them to a 7-1 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark.

With Jacksonville (21-26) ahead 1-0, Zach Remillard opened the sixth frame with a walk and advanced to third on a throwing error. Remillard then scored on a balk to level the game at one a piece. Jacksonville reliever Jefry Yan (0-1) walked Oscar Colas, who then swiped second before back-to-back walks by Carols Perez and Nate Mondou loaded the bases. Stephen Piscotty singled on a pop up, scoring Colas and Perez and advancing Mondou to third. Jake Marisnick followed up with a triple to plate Mondou and Piscotty and give Charlotte (25-24) a 5-1 lead.

Victor Reyes and Carlos Perez led off the eighth inning with back-to-back singles. Mondou then reached on a bunt down the third baseline to load the bases. Piscotty hit a sacrifice fly to right field, plating Reyes from third to make it 6-1. Jake Marisnick reached on a hit by pitch to load the bases. Erik Gonzalez then grounded out, scoring Perez.

Jacksonville jumped out on top in the fourth inning against Knights starter Garrett Davila (1-0). Jordan Groshans led off with a single and Jacob Amaya doubled to left, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 advantage.

Jacksonville and Charlotte continue their series Saturday at 6:35 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will start LHP Emmanuel De Jesus (1-0, 1.80) and the Knights will counter with LHP Nate Fisher (4-4, 3.83). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv., ESPN 690, and espn690.com.

