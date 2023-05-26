Sánchez Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' outfielder Jesús Sánchez will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday, as they face off with the Charlotte Knights at 7:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Sánchez has been on the injured list since May 14 with a right hamstring strain. The 25-year-old had played in 29 games with Miami prior to his injury, batting .290/.364/.551/.914 with nine doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs, three stolen bases and nine runs scored.

A native of Higuey, Dominican Republic, Sánchez played with Jacksonville in both 2021 and 2022. In 2021, he began the year with the Jumbo Shrimp, where he hit .349/.400/.643 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs in 33 games. The left-handed hitter was named the Triple-A East Player of the Month for the month of May, leading the league in batting average (.410), slugging percentage (.771), OPS (1.214), hits (34) and total bases (64). He returned later in the season for four games on a rehab stint.

In 2022, Sánchez started the season with the Marlins before getting optioned to Jacksonville on August 4. He slashed .308/.399/.465/.864 with seven doubles, six home runs and 27 RBIs in 42 games before getting recalled on September 29 to close the campaign with the Marlins.

Sánchez was originally signed by the Tampa Bay as an international free agent in 2014, and was acquired by Miami at the trade deadline in 2019, along with right-hander Ryne Stanek, in a deal that sent right-handers Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards to the Rays. Sánchez was promoted to the major leagues on Aug. 20, 2020 and made his debut the following day against the Washington Nationals.

Sánchez will be the sixth Marlin to embark on an injury rehab assignment presented by H2 Health with Jacksonville. He joins Marlins teammate Nic Enright, who began his rehab assignment on May 7, as well as left-hander Steven Okert (April 7-21), infielder Joey Wendle (April 26-May 7), right-hander JT Chargois (May 9-16) and first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper (May 12).

