Three-Run Eighth Sinks Iowa

May 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (27-19) allowed three runs in the eighth inning, falling to the Nashville Sounds (25-23) by a score of 7-4, Friday at First Horizon Park.

For the first time all series, neither team scored in the first inning, as the game was tied 0-0 through the first two frames. Nashville broke the scoreless tie in the third with three runs on an RBI double from Luke Voit and a two-run shot from Patrick Dorrian.

Iowa got the three runs back right away, on a two-run home run and RBI double of their own. The home run was off the bat of Miguel Amaya, good for the first Triple-A home run of his career, while Jake Washer drove in the third run with a double.

The two teams traded blows again, with an RBI double from Jon Singleton in the bottom of the fourth matched by an RBI ground out from Sergio Alcántara in the fifth to tie it at 4-4.

Both teams were held off the board through the sixth and seventh, but an RBI double from Blake Perkins and a two-run double from Voit gave the Sounds a 7-4 lead after eight.

That is where the game would stay, as Thyago Vieira threw a perfect ninth inning to earn his first save of the year and even the series at two games apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Miguel Amaya collected his first career Triple-A home run tonight, going 2-for-3 with a run scored, home run, two runs batted in and a walk. The catcher is now hitting .375 through his first 10 games at the level.

Vinny Nittoli allowed two earned runs on two hits while striking out one batter in his lone inning tonight, suffering his first loss of the season.

Iowa and Nashville will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from First Horizon Park scheduled for 6:35 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.