Oakland Roots SC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Morey Doner scored the only goal of the game as Oakland Roots SC took a 1-0 victory against NorCal Hella Cup rival Monterey Bay FC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum to move within three points of the playoff line in the Western Conference.
