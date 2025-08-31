Oakland Roots SC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Morey Doner scored the only goal of the game as Oakland Roots SC took a 1-0 victory against NorCal Hella Cup rival Monterey Bay FC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum to move within three points of the playoff line in the Western Conference.







