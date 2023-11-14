Nolan Maier Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

November 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Tuesday that goaltender Nolan Maier has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Maier, 22, returns to Reading after opening the season with four starts for the Royals through the club's first six games of the season. The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native recorded a 0-3-0-1 record with a 4.20 goals-against average and .868 save-percentage in his four starts with the Royals.

With Lehigh Valley, Maier won his lone start with 29 saves on 30 shots faced against the Hershey Bears on Sunday, November 12. The win came in his American Hockey League season debut and improved his professional career record to 18-13-5.

Royals Next Up:

The Royals continue their four-game homestand on Friday, November 17 for a 'WhoDunit Night' promotional game at 7:00 p.m. against the Newfoundland Growlers. The home game will feature a happy hour from 6-7 PM, a Family-Four-Pack ticket deal - presented by Deibler Dental - and a mystery adventure around the arena as Slapshot looks for his missing help!

Help Slapshot find his hat and get tickets for the Royals 'WhoDunIt Night?' promotional game on Nov. 11: royalshockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.