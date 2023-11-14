Cyclones Win Streak Ends on School Day

Cincinnati, OH - The Cyclones fell to the Komets 5-4 at the Heritage Bank Center in the first matchup between the two teams since last year's Game 7 of the postseason's first round. Cincinnati drops to 5-4-0-0 and in the first of nine meetings against the Central Division foe.

* Justin Vaive got the Cyclones off to a hot start with a far-side snapshot that beat the Komets' goalie Tyler Parks 1:13 into the game. Fort Wayne responded with two quick goals from Alexis D'Aoust and then a slapshot from Xavier Bernard to take a 2-1 lead.

* Louie Caporusso deflected in a Jalen Smereck wrist shot to bring Cincy even in the 2nd. A Smereck point shot once again led to a goal moments later, when Justin Vaive got his second of the game on a slot deflection. 30 seconds after falling behind 3-2, the Komets countered with a PPG of their own thanks to Matt Wedman.

* In the 3rd, Talyn Boyko kept the Komets at bay until the 17:15 mark when Ture Linden gave the visitors a late 4-3 lead. Alexis D'Aoust added his second on a beautiful one-on-one rush as insurance. With the goalie pulled and down two, Roman Ahcan extended his goal streak to three games in the final minute.

Up next, Cincy hits the road for a two-game set against the Worcester Railers on Friday November 17th and Saturday November 18th. Both games against the Islanders affiliate will have a 7:05pm ET puck drop. Cincinnati is back home at the Heritage Bank Center next Wednesday November 22nd to host the Indy Fuel.

