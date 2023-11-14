Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (10:30am)

Tuesday, November 14

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (7-2-0-0) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (8-0-0-0)

November 14, 2023 | 10:30 AM ET | Regular Season Game #10

Gas South Arena

Referees: David Lilly (25)

Linesmen: Davids Rozitis (90), Brady Fagan (89)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 10:15AM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GLADIATORS SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (0-1-0-0) Home:(0-0-0-0) Away: (0-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 1, 2023 - Greenville 4 at Atlanta 7

Next Meeting:

November 22, 2023 - Greenville at Atlanta

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (6-4-1-0)

All-Time Record:

(81-68-14)

QUICK BITS

GREENER'S GOIN'

JD Greenway has settled into his spot in the Greenville lineup since sitting out the first three games of the season. The 6'6" forward recorded his first career goal in the overtime win against the Florida Everblades on Saturday night and kept the momentum going, earning a point (assist) in Sunday's loss. Greenway has found his rhythm en route to a three-game point streak entering into Tuesday morning's meeting with Atlanta.

ROCK SOLID ON THE ROAD

Despite having only left the friendly confines of Bon Secours Wellness Arena twice this season, the Swamp Rabbits have built an impressive road penalty-kill resume. In those two game, the Rabbits have been shorthanded eight times and have denied all eight power-play attacks. In their first meeting with the Gladiators, the Rabbits killed off a second period power-play and three consecutive Gladiators chances in the third period. After taking a pair of hits on Sunday against Florida, the Rabbits' overall PK numbers remain in top-10 in the league, falling from third to sixth with 86.2%. Greenville has only allowed four power-play goals this season.

BRETT'S BACK ON TRACK

Friday night's lopsided win over the Everblades saw something happen that had yet to occur this season. Brett Kemp failed to put a point on the score sheet for the first time this season. Prior to Friday, he recorded four multi-point games in six appearances and posted 11 points in six games. After Friday night saw the third-year forward held silent, Kemp was back on the score sheet the following night, recording an assist on Bobby Russell's overtime goal. On Sunday, Kemp posted his fifth multi-point game in eight appearances, as he scored a first period breakaway for his fourth of the season and assisted on the late goal by Anthony Beauchamp.

