2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream to be Televised Nationally LIVE on NHL Network

November 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network© on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as featuring several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score.

This presentation of the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic marks the seventh consecutive All-Star event that the ECHL and NHL Network, the TV home for the National Hockey League, have worked together to air the game live in the United States. For local channel listings, go to www.NHLNetwork.com.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Enmarket Arena. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.