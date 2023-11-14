Heartlanders Claim Forward Adam Goodsir to Complete Futures Trade

November 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today that the Iowa Heartlanders have selected forward Adam Goodsir to complete the future considerations trade which brought forward Zach White to Worcester on August 14th.

Goodsir had joined the Railers last March during the 2022-23 season after the conclusion of his graduate season at Long island University, totaling eight points (1-7-8) in 18 games during his time in Worcester. He had three points in eight games for the Railers this season, recording a goal and two assists.

Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.