2022-2023 ECHL MVP Returns to the Americans
November 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that last season's ECHL MVP, and Rookie of the Year, Hank Crone, has been assigned to the Americans by the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.
Hank Crone played in three games this season for the Chicago Wolves and had one point (0 goals and 1 assist). The Dallas, Texas native was signed to an American Hockey League contract during the summer.
The former University of Denver product had an amazing rookie season last year with the Americans winning the ECHL Scoring Title with 105 points in just 69 games. He is the only player other than his Head Coach Chad Costello, who has achieved 100-plus points in an Americans sweater.
Crone will make his season debut on Wednesday night when the Americans open a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads.
Images from this story
|
Hank Crone of the Allen Americans
