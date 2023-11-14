Defenseman Dawson Barteaux Assigned to Idaho from AHL's Manitoba

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been assigned on loan from the AHL's Manitoba Moose Idaho from Idaho.

Barteaux Transactions This Season

Oct. 30 - assigned to Idaho from Manitoba Moose (AHL)

Nov. 6 - recalled from loan assignment by Manitoba (AHL)

Nov. 14 - assigned to Idaho from Manitoba Moose (AHL)

Barteaux, 23, made an immediate impact in the lineup after his first assignment to Idaho this season scoring the overtime winner on Nov. 3 while adding an assist in a 5-4 win vs. Wichita. In the three-game series vs. the Thunder he notched four points (2G, 2A) with a plus seven rating and six shots on goal.

The Foxwarren, MB native signed a one-year AHL contract with Manitoba this past July after the conclusion of his three-year, entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars. was originally drafted by Dallas in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft in the sixth round, 168th overall.

The Steelheads host the Allen Americans this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

