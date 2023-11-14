Growlers Sign Defenceman Matt Brassard

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that defenceman Matt Brassard has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club for the remainder of the 2023-24 ECHL season.

Brassard, 25, suited up in six games for the Allen Americans this season after eight appearances last Spring with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The Barrie, Ontario native played three seasons of AUS hockey with the UPEI Panthers between 2019 and 2023, notching 45 points (10G, 35A) and 108 penalty minutes in 57 games with the program.

Prior to his university playing days, Brassard played briefly with both the Fort Wayne Komets and Wichita Thunder after a four-year career in the Ontario Hockey League.

A former 7th round pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Brassard joins the Growlers blueline ahead of an eight-game road trip, the longest stint away from home this season.

The Growlers return to action on Friday, November 17 as they kick off their eight-game trip against the Reading Royals at Santander Arena. Following the trip, Newfoundland return to Mary Brown's Centre to host the Maine Mariners on December 8, 9 & 10. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

