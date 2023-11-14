Mariners Sign Defenseman Adam Samuelsson

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the signing of defenseman Adam Samuelsson on Tuesday. The 6'6 blueliner played 61 games in his rookie season between the Newfoundland Growlers and Tulsa Oilers in 2022-23.

The son of long-time NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson, the 23-year-old Adam was born in White Plains, NY. He made his professional debut for the Tulsa Oilers last season and appeared in 21 games before moving onto to the Newfoundland Growlers, where he skated in 40 additional contests. He registered four assists and 63 penalty minutes in total.

Samuelsson spent time in the United States National Team Development Program from 2016-18, then briefly played for Boston College in the 2018-19 season. He then returned to the junior circuit and played in the United States Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League before playing professionally in Sweden for two seasons.

Adam has two older brothers, Henrik and Philip Samuelsson who both previously played in the NHL and also for the AHL's Portland Pirates.

The Mariners are on the road for three games this weekend, beginning Friday night in Trois-Rivieres, where they'll take on the Lions at 7 PM. They return home on November 24th and 25th to host the Reading Royals.

