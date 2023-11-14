Souch's Goal and Bednard's 26 Saves Lead Rabbits to Win over Atlanta in Battle for South Division Lead
November 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
DULUTH, G.A - Carter Souch's team-leading sixth goal and Ryan Bednard's 26 saves led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to top the Atlanta Gladiators 2-1 on Tuesday morning at Gas South Arena.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ATL 1 0 0 - 1
GVL 1 1 0 - 2
In the second meeting between the two sides this season, Atlanta jumped ahead just 38 seconds into the game, as Jacob Graves' shot trickled across the line for the 1-0 lead. After a mid-period penalty against the Gladiators, the Swamp Rabbits leveled the game at 1-1, as Josh McKechney tipped Bobby Russell's power-play shot into the net for his fourth of the season.
In the second period, despite being outshot 8-7, Greenville took a 2-1 lead at 9:40, as Russell fed Carter Souch a breakout pass that Souch used to snipe his team-leading sixth goal of the season into the net.
Greenville killed off a mid-period penalty in the third period, keeping itself in front despite a number of chances for the Gladiators. Throughout the third, Greenville's goaltender, Ryan Bednard, stopped 13 shots, securing the win for the Rabbits. Bednard finished the game with 26 saves on 27 shots and earned his fourth straight win to start the season.
Three Stars -
1. Carter Souch (GVL)
2. Ryan Bednard (GVL)
3. Bobby Russell (GVL)
W: Bednard
L: Harmon
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 8-2-0-0, while the Gladiators fall to 8-1-0-0. Greenville and Atlanta are level atop the South Division with 16 points.
The Swamp Rabbits remain on the road and travel to Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia on Thursday, November 16, for a 7 p.m meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
