ECHL Transactions - November 13
November 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 14, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Stephen Mundinger, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
Owen Norton, D from Maine
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Hank Crone, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Delete Justin Allen, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Connor Casparie, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Olof Lindbom, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Julian Sime, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Zach Uens, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Idaho:
Add Dawson Barteaux, D assigned by Manitoba
Delete Dawson Barteaux, D placed on reserve
Delete Nick Nardella, F traded to Wichita
Maine:
Add Adam Samuelsson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Newfoundland:
Add Matt Brassard, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)
Norfolk:
Add Matty Suyderhoud, G added as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from reserve
South Carolina:
Add Benton Maass, D returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Connor Hall, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Dante Giannuzzi, G activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Quinn Wichers, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/29)
Worcester:
Delete Adam Goodsir, F traded to Iowa
