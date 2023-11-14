ECHL Transactions - November 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 14, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Stephen Mundinger, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Owen Norton, D from Maine

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Hank Crone, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Justin Allen, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Connor Casparie, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Olof Lindbom, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Julian Sime, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Zach Uens, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Idaho:

Add Dawson Barteaux, D assigned by Manitoba

Delete Dawson Barteaux, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Nardella, F traded to Wichita

Maine:

Add Adam Samuelsson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Newfoundland:

Add Matt Brassard, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Norfolk:

Add Matty Suyderhoud, G added as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Add Benton Maass, D returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Connor Hall, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Dante Giannuzzi, G activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Quinn Wichers, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/29)

Worcester:

Delete Adam Goodsir, F traded to Iowa

