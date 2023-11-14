3rd Edition of "A Moustache for My CH" Game November 17 at Colisée Vidéotron

On Friday, November 17, the Lions de Trois-Rivières and the Fondation Santé Trois-Rivières will host the third edition of "A Moustache for My CH" game at Colisée Vidéotron. Fans will receive a blue moustache that they will be encouraged to wear to show their solidarity with the men and their loved ones who have been affected by male cancers.

This special theme night pits Lions' head coach Ron Choules and his squad against the Maine Mariners: The Lions will be looking for a tenth victory in 11 games since the season began in a match-up that is sure to be exciting. There'll be several draws and various games throughout the evening, including one to be held on-ice to raise donations. Fans will also be able to get their own souvenir at the Vidéotron photo booth where they can get their photograph taken while proudly wearing their blue moustache in support of this cause. All funds generated - including the amount raised from the 50/50 sale - will be given to the Fonds Gilles Rousseau to go towards the fight against male cancers. It's a wonderful opportunity to support a noble cause while also experiencing memorable moments at a professional hockey game.

"I am proud to be my team's spokesperson for this cause," said forward Nicolas Larivière of the Lions de Trois-Rivières. "Playing in 'A Moustache for My CH' game for a third consecutive year is an honour for our team. For us to join forces as male athletes to support the fight against men's cancers is crucial. Hockey can be a powerful platform to inspire change and on Friday night, we'll contribute to making a real difference in the lives of the men who have been affected."

''All donations collected by Fonds Gilles-Rousseau through "A Moustache for My CH" are reinvested in the region at the urology department of the Centre hospitalier affilié universitaire régional (CHAUR) of CIUSSS MCQ. This annual fundraiser's results are tangible for many men in the region, as it means they are not required to travel far from home to receive treatment. Money raised in recent years has been used to purchase high-tech equipment intended for the treatment of male cancers.'' explains Annie Brousseau, General Manager of the Fondation Santé Trois-Rivières.

