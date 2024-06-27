No Jet Lag: Johan Peñaranda Nets Contract Extension Following Remarkable Journey

June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







Johan Peñaranda was packing his travel luggage to Tampa.

One phone call later, two days of travel and three weeks removed from changing practice fields, that initial itinerary had drastically changed - and it landed him in Green Country.

On Wednesday, FC Tulsa signed Peñaranda to a season-long contract, marking a milestone in a year laced with Tulsa ties.

Peñaranda caught the attention of head coach Mario Sanchez and staff in the winter.

As the club was revving up for the 2024 season, FC Tulsa's preseason saw a host of talented players vie for an opportunity with the club. Peñaranda entered his name into the mix.

Born in Long Island, New York, Peñaranda entered preseason play with a long-listed resume at the youth, collegiate and professional ranks. Growing up in Long Island, New York, he boasted stints at the New York FC Academy, a spot on the USYNT U19 team and a collegiate career split between Pittsburgh and Florida International. Following college, he signed his first professional deal in July 2021 with A.D. Municipal Santa Ana in the Costa Rican Second Division.

After a 2022 season spent with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, Peñaranda also carried some accolades into preseason camp, winning USL League One Save of the Year and finishing second in the Gold Glove Award.

Making the jump to USL Championship ranks, Peñaranda held his own in the preseason. However, with roster limits and a one-two punch of Michael Creek and Joey Roggeveen at goalkeeper, the club was unable to sign the 24-year-old.

"We wanted to sign him," Sanchez said. "But at the time, we just couldn't."

Despite the preseason miss, the interest was not lost.

As FC Tulsa opened its 2024 campaign, Peñaranda, who didn't play the entirety of the 2023 season, was searching for potential opportunities - eventually signing with Miami AC in USL League Two in May. While Peñaranda began filling up the stat sheet in Miami, FC Tulsa's injury list began to fill up as well. Before the club's June 8 match, seven players were listed on the injury report, including Roggeveen. With no immediate second options at goalkeeper, the club was looking for potential answers.

Sanchez knew exactly who to call.

Three matches into his Miami AC tenure, Peñaranda wrapped up Saturday morning training with the club and was at his home, packing for a road trip versus Tampa Bay United.

Then the phone call came.

"Everything happened really fast," Peñaranda said. The next day, I was going to end up traveling to Tampa and play a game, but coach Mario called me, and from there, everything happened really fast. I showed up Monday, trained Tuesday, and that's how quick that was."

In a two-day stretch, Peñaranda flew across the country, swapped kits and changed training grounds - making a new home nearly 1,500 miles away. With previous connections from the preseason, the short-term deal marked more of a reunion.

"They've been great," Peñaranda said. "There are some really high-character people. I think the majority of the team is all very high character. Whenever you have good people, you love being in the environment. It's as simple as that for me."

The environment on the field has been as positive on the field as it has been off, too.

"The level and intensity we've trained at, and sort of the standard everyone holds everyone accountable to, I think it has allowed me to come out to a game day and feel ready," Peñaranda said. "At times, I feel like our training sessions are much harder than the game. So, having the opportunity to face that pressure every day in training just allows me to feel pretty normal when it comes to match day. I feel like, for the group and for the pressure that the coaching staff puts on myself, it helps with transitioning."

Peñaranda's tests in training put him on the big stage this past week as with Creek joining the injury report, he earned his first USL Championship start against Miami FC. After allowing a goal in Miami FC's first shot attempt, the 24-year-old became a brick wall - saving all three shot attempts that followed, including a final-minute save that pushed FC Tulsa to a 2-1 victory.

"To stay even keel, manage the game well and make a big save late was huge," Sanchez said. "It doesn't matter what level you're at, you always need one big save a game, and he definitely delivered that."

Three days later, Peñaranda was back on the pitch versus conference foe Sacramento Republic FC. He had no jitters facing the second seed in the West, saving four shots en route to his first clean sheet in USL Championship play. The effort in the 0-0 draw did not go unnoticed.

"You're seeing good pieces come together," Sanchez said. "For Johan to show his quality, I thought he was tremendous. His composure is something that we've been lacking a little bit. I honestly give him a lot of credit."

For his teammates, including team captain Alexis Souahy, Peñaranda's presence has been a beaming light on the roster.

"He's just a player that shows up," Souahy said. "From the minute he walks in the locker room, he comes in in the morning and does everything he can. He brings the right energy in the locker room, brings the right energy in training and he pushes the guys. I can only speak so highly of him. It's good to have him in the locker room."

The coaching staff has picked up the energy, too.

"He is like everyone's brother," Sanchez said. "Everyone loves him. It was a seamless transition. When he showed up, it was almost like he never left."

Upon entering the locker room on Saturday, Peñaranda's short-term discussions were out of the window. The club was looking to sign him for the long run, and the rest is history.

One phone call later, two days of travel and three weeks removed from changing practice fields, Peñaranda's initial itinerary had drastically changed - and it landed him in Green Country. This time around, he's here to stay.

Peñaranda and FC Tulsa head on the road for its next pair of matches against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on July 4 and Monterey Bay FC on July 13. The club will head back to ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 20, for Hot Dog Night versus Memphis 901 FC. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

