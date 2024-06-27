Phoenix Rising FC Signs Horizon High School's Braxton Montgomery to USL Academy Contract
June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
Phoenix Rising FC has signed 17-year-old midfielder and Scottsdale native, Braxton Montgomery to a USL Academy Contract, the club announced today.
USL Academy Contracts allow young players to retain their college eligibility while playing and training with USL clubs.
A Captain on Phoenix Rising Academy's U17 MLS Next Team, Montgomery has been with the Phoenix Rising Youth Academy since he was 12 years old. He is a two-time selection for Best of Match at the MLS Next Cup Showcase and is enrolled for his senior year at Horizon High School in Scottsdale.
Montgomery is also a member of the track and field team at Horizon. He is eligible for selection as early as tomorrow's match against Memphis 901 FC. That match will be broadcast live on Arizona's Family Sports Network beginning at 5:30 p.m. local.
Transaction: Rising Signs Braxton Montgomery to USL Academy Contract
Name: Braxton Montgomery
Position: Midfielder
DOB: March 23, 2007
Birthplace: Scottsdale, AZ
Height: 5-9
Weight: 158
Instagram: @braxton.montgomery17
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 27, 2024
- Preview: Rowdies at Loudoun United - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Phoenix Rising FC Signs Horizon High School's Braxton Montgomery to USL Academy Contract - Phoenix Rising FC
- Game Day: Hounds at Las Vegas Lights FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- No Jet Lag: Johan Peñaranda Nets Contract Extension Following Remarkable Journey - FC Tulsa
- NCFC Travels to Charleston Battery - North Carolina FC
- Preview: Rising at Memphis, Tomorrow at 5:30 PM - Phoenix Rising FC
- Memphis Hosts Reigning Champion Phoenix Rising FC in Friday Night Clash - Memphis 901 FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Partner with Blaisdell's Business Products - Oakland Roots
- Rhode Island FC Transfers Prince Saydee to Charleston Battery - Rhode Island FC
- Jeremy Garay Recalled by D.C. United, Option to Return to El Paso Available - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Battery Acquire Attacker Prince Saydee from Rhode Island in Permanent Transfer - Charleston Battery
- San Antonio FC Forward José Mulato Returns to Parent Club FC Dallas - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa to Host Free Euro 2024 and Copa America, Team USA Soccer Watch Parties - FC Tulsa
- USL Summer of Soccer Kicks off July 3, Featuring 15 National Broadcasts Across CBS Sports and ESPN Platforms - USL
- Battery Host North Carolina on Friday in Southern Derby - Charleston Battery
- Manchester City and Celtic F.C. to Hold Open Training at Wakemed Soccer Park on July 22 - North Carolina FC
- Rhode Island FC Powers Past El Paso Locomotive FC 3-0 in First-Ever Home Win - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Phoenix Rising FC Signs Horizon High School's Braxton Montgomery to USL Academy Contract
- Preview: Rising at Memphis, Tomorrow at 5:30 PM
- Watch Party: Phoenix Rising FC at Memphis 901 FC
- Rising Draws Charleston 0-0 in Finals Rematch
- Rising Draws Charleston in Finals Rematch