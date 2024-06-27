Phoenix Rising FC Signs Horizon High School's Braxton Montgomery to USL Academy Contract

June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising FC has signed 17-year-old midfielder and Scottsdale native, Braxton Montgomery to a USL Academy Contract, the club announced today.

USL Academy Contracts allow young players to retain their college eligibility while playing and training with USL clubs.

A Captain on Phoenix Rising Academy's U17 MLS Next Team, Montgomery has been with the Phoenix Rising Youth Academy since he was 12 years old. He is a two-time selection for Best of Match at the MLS Next Cup Showcase and is enrolled for his senior year at Horizon High School in Scottsdale.

Montgomery is also a member of the track and field team at Horizon. He is eligible for selection as early as tomorrow's match against Memphis 901 FC. That match will be broadcast live on Arizona's Family Sports Network beginning at 5:30 p.m. local.

Transaction: Rising Signs Braxton Montgomery to USL Academy Contract

Name: Braxton Montgomery

Position: Midfielder

DOB: March 23, 2007

Birthplace: Scottsdale, AZ

Height: 5-9

Weight: 158

Instagram: @braxton.montgomery17

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.