Preview: Rowdies at Loudoun United

June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







The Tampa Bay Rowdies remain on the road this week for their first matchup of the year against Eastern Conference side Loudoun United FC. Saturday's match will be the second of three straight away days for the Rowdies, who will also travel to face Detroit City FC next weekend. The three-match road swing started on a high note last Friday as the Rowdies knocked off Hartford Athletic 1-0 thanks to a late penalty from forward Manuel Arteaga. Meanwhile, Loudoun enters the weekend on the back of a 2-2 draw on the road against last place Miami FC.

For the Rowdies, the victory in Hartford was their third road win of the year and also their first win in a match played on artificial turf this season. The Rowdies were largely in control of the match and took an even stronger foothold after Hartford was reduced to ten men due to a red card just before halftime. The scoreline could have been even more in Tampa Bay's favor if not for a six-save performance by Hartford's keeper.

"We implemented our plan and the way we wanted to play in Hartford, which was great," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "Even in that first 44 or 45 minutes when it was 11v11, I felt we controlled a lot of the game and created chances. That was the most pleasing thing."

Niyongabire Team of the Week (Again)

Midfielder Pacifique Niyongabire earned his second straight USL Championship Team of the Week selection for his shift in Hartford. The Burundi international had a terrific showing on both sides of the ball to help the Rowdies claim all three points in Hartford as he won 4 of 4 tackles, 11 of 17 ground duels and recorded four chances created and three shots.

"Pacifique's attitude and work rate is top level," said Neilson. "He wants to drive forward, but he also wants to do the defensive work. When we brought him in, he'd played predominantly as a winger. We knew he had the attacking attributes out wide, we just wondered isf he'd have the defensive attributes that we ask of our wide players. He's been doing all that really well, so we're really pleased with him."

Jennings Nears 60

Forward Cal Jennings is one tally away from his 60th career goal in the USL Championship. Jennings already has 9 goals for the Rowdies in league play this year, with his total across all competitions for Tampa Bay now at 31 goals in 51 appearances.

Scouting Loudoun

Loudoun is led by head coach Ryan Martin for the sixth straight season. Martin has held the reins for every season of Loudoun's existence and is still hoping to secure the club's first playoff berth. Loudoun currently sits in a playoff position as seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, but that is far from solid ground with half the regular season left to play. Loudoun ranks among the more productive attacking sides in the league with 21 goals, 7 behind the Rowdies who rank second, but they've allowed nearly just as much as they've scored with 20 concessions.

"Loudoun kind of changes formation depending on the opposition, they're quite flexible," said Neilson. "So at this point in time we're not sure what they'd want to do against us, so we're focusing on ourselves. Like a lot of the teams we face, they've got a real threat up top. Zachary Ryan has scored a lot of goals for them. They also have some real pace on the wings, so they're kind of a similar threat as Hartford last week."

Availability Report

OUT: Leo Fernandes (Calf), Forrest Lasso (ACL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies at Loudoun United FC

Saturday, June 29, 7:30 p.m. ET

Segra Field, Leesburg, VA

2024 League Records:

Rowdies: 8W-3L-4D, 28 pts, 4th East (3-2-2 on the road)

Loudoun: 5W-6L-4D, 19 pts, 7th East (4-2-2 at home)

Tune In: Saturday's match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.