Oakland Roots and Soul SC Partner with Blaisdell's Business Products

June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul SC announces new partnership with woman-owned and Bay Area based Blaisdell's Business Products. Blaisdell's Business Products will serve as the Official Supplies Partner of Oakland Roots and Soul.

"We're excited to partner with Blaisdell's who have been a pillar in our community for several decades," stated Andrea Lepore, VP Brand Partnerships for Oakland Roots and Soul. "As part of our partnership, Blaisdell's will also support other local, women-owned restaurants by purchasing hundreds of meals throughout the Soul season."

Opening a small storefront in 1950, Blaisdell's Business Products, a certified-green and woman-owned company, has provided office supplies and support to the community for over 70 years. Headquartered in Oakland, Blaisdell's serves businesses locally and to all 48 contiguous states.

"Blaisdell's Business Products is excited to partner with Oakland Roots and Soul, and continue to give back right in our own backyard," Margee Witt, CEO of Blaisdell's Business Products.

