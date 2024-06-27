Battery Host North Carolina on Friday in Southern Derby

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery are back home to face North Carolina FC on Fri., June 28, for the second leg of the Southern Derby. Kickoff at Patriots Point is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match will stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network, and air on local television on WCSC 5.3 (Charleston) and WIS 10.4 (Columbia).

Charleston and NCFC meet again for the first time since the season opener back in March in Cary. That match ended in a 0-0 draw on a cold and rainy night, meaning Friday's result will determine the winner of the supporter-led Southern Derby.

The Battery (8W-2L-6D, 30pts) return to Patriots Point following a scoreless draw with Phoenix Rising FC in Week 16. Charleston were unable to snap their current goalless and winless streak but created several chances while remaining defensively strong. It was the Battery's third scoreless draw in the past four matches.

North Carolina (4W-5L-6D, 18pts) make the trip down south after a scoreless draw of their own, against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at home. The match was largely defined by the strong performances of both goalkeepers to hold the score at 0-0. In the past three matches, NCFC's results have been one loss, one win and one draw.

Looking at the Eastern Conference standings, the Battery are in second and North Carolina are in eighth.

Storylines of the Match

Southern Derby Second-Leg - For the first time since the 2021 season, a sole winner in the Southern Derby could be crowned. The supporter-led competition first began in 2000 and the victor is decided by the most points gained from both regular season matches, goal difference is the first tiebreaker. Since the first leg ended in a 0-0 draw, it's all to play for on Friday.

Approaching the Midway Point - Following Friday's match, the Battery will be at the official midway point of their league season, completing 17 of the 34 Championship matches. Of the 17 games in the second half of the season, 10 are at Patriots Point.

Looking to Get Back on Track - Charleston enter Friday's contest in search of a return to their April-May form, when the team was top of the league and leading the way in attack. While the defense has remained stout, the offense has been without a goal since May 24 and the team without a win since May 15. A return home for a rivalry match could be the spark the Battery need to get back on track.

Among the League's Best Defense - Speaking of the defensive corps, Charleston's has been one of the stingiest in the USL Championship so far this season. As a team, the Battery lead the league with nine shutouts, just four shy of their 2023 total. Six of those shutouts are credited to goalkeeper Adam Grinwis, placing him tied for second-best in the league. Defender Graham Smith leads the Championship in clearances with 80.

Stingy Defense Showdown - After the first meeting ended 0-0, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Charleston and North Carolina have two of the best defenses in the Championship. Charleston lead the league in the fewest goals conceded per match (0.7) and NCFC are tied for the third-fewest (1.0).

NCFC Squad Changes - Since the Battery faced North Carolina back in March, this Friday's visitors had a handful of changes to their squad. North Carolina had a pair of departures in Nelson Flores-Blanco and Antonio Carrera, while signing a total of seven NCFC Youth players to USL Academy contacts.

Fan-Favorite Fireworks - Post-match fireworks at Patriots Point are also returning this week. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the final whistle for the fireworks show as the Independence Day celebrations kick off early in the Lowcountry.

MATCH INFO

Charleston Battery vs. North Carolina FC

Friday, June 28 - 7:30 p.m. ET Kickoff

Patriots Point

HOW TO WATCH:

Friday's match will stream for free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network! The Golazo channel can be accessed for free via your CBS Sports app, Paramount+ app, the PlutoTV app or on the channel's website: https://www.cbssports.com/watch/cbs-sports-golazo-network

The match will also air on local television on WCSC channel 5.3 in Charleston and WIS channel 10.4 in Columbia.

A limited amount of tickets for Friday are available now via SeatGeek.com, the Battery's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

