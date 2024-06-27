Rhode Island FC Powers Past El Paso Locomotive FC 3-0 in First-Ever Home Win

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Rhode Island FC continued its streak of historic wins on Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over El Paso Locomotive FC, marking its first-ever victory at Beirne Stadium and first-ever stretch of back-to-back wins. A club-leading fourth goal from Albert Dikwa "Chico" and a pair of impressive solo runs from Jojea Kwizera and Noah Fuson helped the Ocean State club match a club record three-goal victory for the second straight match, and first at home.

RIFC (3W-4L-9D) took advantage of early momentum and an electric home crowd on pRIde Night to score the opening goal of the match in the 21st minute. The play began when Marc Ybarra, who wore the captain's armband for the second consecutive match, sent in an outswinging corner kick from the right side. As the cross sailed up and over everyone in the box, Kwizera was quick to recover the chance on the opposite flank, getting past his defender before whipping the ball back across the face of goal. The Rwandan international's cross found Chico wide-open at the back post, and the Ocean State club's leading scorer tapped the ball in for the go-ahead goal to give RIFC the 1-0 advantage.

Capitalizing on the early lead, RIFC continued to act on its momentum and was rewarded once again six minutes later. A major offensive contributor throughout the match, Kwizera capped off an incredible solo effort with his second RIFC goal in as many matches. The Week 15 USL Championship Team of the Week selection utilized a quick give-and-go sequence with JJ Williams to start his move towards goal, finding space down the left wing through pressure. Working into the penalty box, Kwizera quickly split a pair of defenders, powered his way through the El Paso penalty area and used quick footwork to poke a left-footed effort through three defenders and into the back of the net to double the RIFC lead.

Taking a 2-0 advantage into the halftime locker room for the third consecutive match, Khano Smith's men were once again able to see out the contest, eventually putting it out of reach for El Paso (3W-11L-3D) with a third goal early in second half stoppage time. The goal came from another impressive display of speed down the wing, this time featuring a solo run from Fuson. Making the most of a clever midfield pass from Isaac Angking, Fuson quickly took off with the ball down the left flank. As he neared the goal line and began running out of room, the forward lined up a right-footed drive from a tight angle and found the far-side netting to seal RIFC's first home win in club history.

Up next, RIFC will look to continue its unbeaten form on Friday, July 5 with another milestone win as it completes a two-match homestand against Indy Eleven at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the next home match at Beirne Stadium are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Albert Dikwa "Chico" (Jojea Kwizera), 21st minute: Chico taps in a Kwizera cross that started from a Marc Ybarra corner kick. RI 1, ELP 0

RI - Jojea Kwizera (JJ Williams), 27th minute: Kwizera takes a pass from Williams, works his way up the pitch and uses skillful footwork to poke the ball into the net. RI 2, ELP 0

RI - Noah Fuson (Isaac Angking), 90+1 minute: Fuson collects a looping pass near midfield from Angking, presses his way into the El Paso penalty box and boots in a tight-angled shot for the final goal of the match.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Rhode Island FC recorded its first win at home in club history.

RIFC posted back-to-back wins for the first time this season. The club is now undefeated in its last three matches.

With its three goals in the match, RIFC set a club record for goals scored at home. The 3-0 shutout marks the largest margin of victory at home and is tied for the largest overall margin of victory after the club's recent 5-2 win at Louisville City FC.

With two goals in the first half, RIFC tied its own club record for most goals scored in a single half at home.

Albert Dikwa "Chico" scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season and first at Beirne Stadium.

Noah Fuson scored his third goal of the season, second most on the team.

Jojea Kwizera scored his second goal for RIFC in as many matches and recorded his first career USL Championship assist.

With their goals, Kwizera and Fuson became the first pair of RIFC players to score in back-to-back matches.

JJ Williams recorded his third assist of the season, second most on the team.

Isaac Angking recorded his first assist of the season.

Jackson Lee picked up his third career clean sheet. The shutout marked the fifth in RIFC history and fourth at Beirne Stadium.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Jojea Kwizera

