USL Summer of Soccer Kicks off July 3, Featuring 15 National Broadcasts Across CBS Sports and ESPN Platforms

Tampa, Fla. - The United States is overflowing with soccer right now, and the USL is joining the party in July and August with the inaugural USL Summer of Soccer.

Kicking off July 3, the USL Summer of Soccer will showcase the best of the USL Championship and USL League One, featuring 15 national TV broadcasts in July and August across the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPN2. Soccer fans across the country will have more opportunities than ever to experience the excitement, the energy, and the top-tier talent on the field that makes the USL the heartbeat of American soccer.

The USL Summer of Soccer series of matches begins with the USL League One rivalry between the Richmond Kickers and Forward Madison FC on CBS Sports Network on Wednesday, July 3. Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET. Nicknamed "The Henny Derby," the Richmond-Madison rivalry kicked off in 2019, when both clubs were founding members of USL League One.

Check out the first episode of the new season of The Experience, which explores the supporter culture around the Richmond Kickers.

On July 21, the USL Championship will see its second national broadcast on "big" CBS this season, when Oakland Roots SC hosts its Northern California rival Sacramento Republic FC. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. The rivalry, which dates to 2021, has been fiercely contested over 10 prior league meetings, with Sacramento taking three victories and Oakland two. The two sides clashed a few weeks ago, when Roots pulled off a thrilling 3-2 win in Sacramento.

On August 3, Detroit City FC will welcome expansion side Rhode Island FC to Keyworth Stadium for the third CBS Television Network broadcast of the season. Kickoff is 4 p.m. ET. Detroit City matches have a well-earned reputation for being one of the most energetic and colorful atmospheres in American soccer - an intimidating environment for first-year club RIFC. Both clubs are working on ambitious and exciting stadium projects.

In addition to the USL Summer of Soccer slate of national TV games, the USL Championship and League One will see 22 games streamed on CBS Sports Golazo Network and 115 on ESPN+ in July and August. Also, the USL Super League, the USL's new Division One professional women's league, will kick off its inaugural season on August 17, with all matches streaming live on Peacock.

Full USL Summer of Soccer Schedule

Wednesday, July 3

Richmond Kickers vs. Forward Madison FC | 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Sacramento Republic FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC | 10:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Thursday, July 4

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. FC Tulsa | 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Friday, July 5

Charleston Battery vs. Birmingham Legion FC | 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Wednesday, July 17

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Rhode Island FC | 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Friday, July 19

Phoenix Rising FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC | 11 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, July 20

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Hartford Athletic | 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Sunday, July 21

Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC | 4 p.m. ET, CBS

Friday, July 26

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC | 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, July 31

Hartford Athletic vs. Detroit City FC | 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, August 3

Detroit City FC vs. Rhode Island FC | 4 p.m. ET, CBS

Sacramento Republic FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, August 7

Detroit City FC vs. Pittsburgh RIverhounds SC | 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, August 10

Louisville City FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC | 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Wednesday, August 14

Sacramento Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC | 10:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

