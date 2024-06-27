Memphis Hosts Reigning Champion Phoenix Rising FC in Friday Night Clash

Memphis 901 FC is back at home this week for a Friday Night Lights matchup with Phoenix Rising FC at AutoZone Park.

Memphis strides into the half way point with only one loss in their last 10 matches looking to climb up the playoff standings.

The Beale Street Boys are unbeaten in their last four sitting at No. 5 in the Western Conference and can rise as high as No. 3 with a victory on Friday night in a tight division.

Last time out, Memphis grabbed a point in a 1-1 draw at Las Vegas Lights FC. Bruno Lapa was the goalscorer for 901 FC with the Goal of the Week from midfield before Las Vegas equalized with a penalty in the 80th minute.

Phoenix is one point behind Memphis in the standings with a four-match unbeaten streak of their own. The reigning champions played to a scoreless draw at home against Charleston in a rematch of the 2023 USL Championship Final.

Memphis' high-powered attack will look to get past Rocco Rios Novo in goal for Phoenix. Novo is second in the league with 51 saves on 67 shots faced.

Kickoff for Friday's matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

